Lindsay Lohan's mom pays rare public tribute to daughter following personal announcement There's no stopping the Hollywood star!

Lindsay Lohan is balancing many projects at the moment following her return to the spotlight, and there's no stopping her!

The actress recently announced that she would be launching her own podcast, meaning she won't be in character - but instead herself - making it all the more personal.

What's more, her proud mom Dina Lohan has paid tribute to her daughter in a heartfelt post alongside a preview of the podcast.

VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan's the voiceover for Lovestruck High

"So proud of you sweetheart," she wrote, alongside a love heart emoji.

The Parent Trap star also shared information on the podcast on her own Instagram feed, which launches today.

She wrote: "Excited to share my new podcast with you! Swipe left to hear what it’s all about! Also, click the link in my bio to subscribe so you get notified when it comes out on Tuesday, 4/26."

Lindsay Lohan's mom showed her support for the star ahead of her debut podcast

In an audio accompanying her message, she said: "Hello world, it's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand new podcast, The Lohdown.

"I want the Lohdown to be a place where you get to know me, the 100% authentic me.

"Having starred in dozens TV shows and movies, I'm usually the one being interviewed, but now it's my turn to ask the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."

Lindsay pictured with her mom and dad

She continued: "The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all." The star added that she will be speaking to actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers and YouTube personalities, among the many guests she has lined up.

"I'm not here to ask surface-level questions; I'm here for the stories that hold meaning," she continued.

Lindsay's announcement was met with a mass of support from her famous friends and other family members. Her brother Dakota Lohan responded with two fire emojis, while Bella Thorne simply replied with a love heart emoji.

Lindsay recently returned to the spotlight

The official synopsis for the podcast reads: "Each day we live is full of promise and endless possibilities. Life shouldn't be spent worrying about the things trying to drag us down.

"Lindsay Lohan is here to bring you the ultimate guide to living fully on The Lohdown. She's here to share with you the things, people, places and ideas that she loves."

