Outer Range fans share theories on Autumn's identity after spotting major clue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you watching Outer Range? The new sci-fi Amazon Prime Videoseries starring Josh Brolin has certainly got fans talking since it began airing earlier this month, with many taking to social media to share their theories on Imogen Poot's character Autumn's true identity.

MORE: Yellowstone creator reveals season five will be coming to screens sooner than expected

Many fans have been left convinced that Autumn is actually Royal's young granddaughter Amy all grown-up, who has travelled back in time from the future after spotting some major clues in the most recent episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outer Range is airing now on Amazon Prime Video

Taking to Twitter, one fan questioned: "Is Autumn Amy from the future? Is Autumn just some kind of mysterious being? This show is so strange," while another said: "I saw someone think she's an adult Amy. Kinda agreeing with this."

MORE: Outer Range: everything you need to know about the new Western drama Yellowstone fans will love

MORE: Tom Hiddleston has fans swooning in The Essex Serpent trailer

"Is Amy wearing the same necklace as Autumn???" a third eagle-eyed fan asked after spotting the two characters wearing near-identical jewellery in the latest episode.

Fans think Autumn could be someone Royal already knows

It certainly seems possible that Autumn is Amy; not only do the two actresses, Imogen Poots and Olive Abercrombie, share very similar features, but as fans will know, Autumn has expressed quite a lot of interest in Perry and Rebecca, who are Amy's mother and father.

However, others also put forward an alternative theory about who Autumn could be - and instead of being from the future, she's someone from Royal's past. They're convinced that she is Royal's unnamed sister. While Royal has been secretive about his past, in the most recent episode, viewers learnt that following the death of his father, he abandoned his home and left his mother and younger sister behind.

Could Autumn be Amy from the future?

As one said: "Four episodes in and boy has it got my mind reeling. I keep reading that Autumn is Amy grown up but what if she's Royal's younger sister? After his talk with Rhett, the thought popped in my mind." Another added: "I'm leaning more towards Autumn being Royal's sister."

MORE: Everything you need to know about new Yellowstone spinoff series 1932

Given that Autumn is younger than Royal, the theory does check out, but the age gap between the two could perhaps be too large to be convincing. For Autumn to be his younger sister, there would need to be a some 20-year in age between the siblings. However, if Autumn did turn out to be his sister, it again would explain why she is so interested in the Abbott family.

The mystery of Autumn's true identity will surely continue to baffle fans, but we're hopeful that in the coming weeks we get some more clues that explain who she is and where she has come from.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.