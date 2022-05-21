The Repair Shop announces first-ever show away from famous barn for special anniversary episode The BBC show celebrates five years of incredible restorations this year

The Repair Shop has become something of a TV staple since it burst onto screens back in 2017.

And if you're one of the millions of viewers who adore watching host Jay Blades - as well as experts such as Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher and Dominic Chinea - then we've got some exciting news. The show will be soon swapping the workshop for this year's Edinburgh TV Festival for a very special episode.

The BBC show will be heading to the annual festival, which takes place this year between 25 and 26 August 2022, to mark five incredible years of bringing loved pieces of family history and the memories they hold back to life.

It's not currently known which experts will be joining host Jay for the show's first-ever show not recorded in the famous barn, but viewers can expect to see a handful of them take to the stage to restore some unique items while also revealing some behind–the–scenes secrets.

Host Jay Blades will be joined by several experts for the special episode

The show is usually filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is a charming village in the Lavant Valley, which itself is in Chichester, West Sussex.

The workshop viewers see on screen is actually a building called the Court Barn, and while the museum is open to tourists all year round, the barn itself is not, meaning that sadly you won't catch any of the experts midway through a restoration if you visit.

Speaking about the location, Rob Butterfield, who heads up factual programming at The Repair Shop's production company Ricochet, told the Radio Times: "Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum, where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn't offer a repair service outside the show."

However, if viewers have an heirloom, antique or something special that they would like repaired, they can apply to appear on the show by contacting the BBC - and fortunately, they do not charge for the service.

