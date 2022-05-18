Jay Blades' The Repair Shop co-star played an incredible role in his engagement The restoration expert got engaged in December

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades proposed to his now-fiancée, Lisa-Marie Zbozen, last year and announced his engagement in December, revealing that one of his co-stars played a crucial role in the special moment.

Taking to Instagram over the Christmas season, the restoration expert disclosed that fellow BBC star and bespoke jeweller Richard Talman made the engagement ring from Jay's design.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen," he wrote. "We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.

"Ring designed by me & made by @rtf."

The happy couple received messages of congratulations from the likes of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Louise Minchin.

Richard also marked the occasion via an Instagram post, writing: "It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

Jay's co-star Richard Talman made the engagement ring

Prior to meeting Lisa, Jay went through a tough time after his first marriage fell apart and his charity went bust. It was the BBC show that helped him through his struggle.

Speaking on The One Show last year, Jay said: "The biggest repair job we've ever done on The Repair Shop is me.

"About five or six years ago, I felt down and I was in a really dark place. I hit rock bottom basically and mental health-wise, I couldn't see tomorrow."

Jay pictured with his fiancée Lisa-Marie Zbozen

He continued: "It was a case of there was no future for me, and when you can't see tomorrow, [you think] there's no need to exist today. And just going through The Repair Shop, they just all got me back to where I should be."

The Repair Shop season ten continues on Wednesday nights on BBC One at 8pm.

