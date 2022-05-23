Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid was quick to correct her co-star's error during Monday morning's episode ahead of welcoming a guest to be interviewed.

The broadcaster and her co-star, Richard Madeley, who regularly appears on the show alongside Susanna, were introducing the Labour MP Kim Leadbeater ahead of her important documentary about the threat of violence those who work in Government face.

WATCH: Susanna Reid is moved by emotional segment on GMB

But it seems the running order has the presenters mixed-up. Richard began by gearing up to speak to Kim straight away, telling viewers: "Kim is taking part in a documentary that airs later tonight where MPs discuss the very real dangers of what they face and even the number of people now in prison because of the threats. And now Kim joins us."

At this point, Susanna then stepped in to gently correct her co-star, telling him and viewers at home they were instead going to view a snippet of the documentary before welcoming Kim via Zoom for the interview.

Susanna and Richard presenting Good Morning Britain

Meanwhile, the pair often face the odd tongue-in-cheek moment while presenting the morning breakfast programme. Last week, the broadcasting duo were joined by ITV's resident medic, Dr Hilary Jones to discuss some plant-themed contraceptive, prompting Richard to make a joke about the topic. "But don't plant them because they won't grow!" he joked.

The doctor added: "Different kind of seeds aren't they, we're talking about." Laughter then erupted from political pundits Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, who made up the panel on Wednesday, before Susanna said: "Honestly, why do we…" Richard then added: "I'll choose my words carefully."

Richard Madeley regularly appears on GMB

Fans were quick to react to the segment, with one person tweeting: "Jebus. Having cornflakes put #GMB on, subject: Vegetable themed condoms for the over-65's - err...what?" while another found the news item amusing, writing: "65yo & over are sexually active. So a garden centre selling them condoms in what looks like seed packets," followed by a laughing face emoji.

