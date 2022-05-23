Gogglebox star supported by viewers after breaking down in tears Sometimes watching TV can be emotional!

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford was in tears during Friday’s episode of the hit Channel 4 series, alongside many of his co-stars, over a particularly emotional segment on the show - and fans have been offering their support!

During the episode, the Gogglebox families watched The Repair Shop, which saw book-binder Christopher Shaw restore a prayer book belonging to the show’s guest Gary, who explained that his grandparents managed to keep safe while imprisoned in a concentration camp during World War II.

WATCH: Pete teared up over the emotional moment

Gary revealed that in 1938 his father was evacuated to the UK, while his grandparents were taken to a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia, named Theresienstadt. He explained that because Theresienstadt was a "show" camp, which aimed to show outsiders proof of fair treatment towards Jewish people, they were allowed to keep their prayer book, which was then signed by fellow prisoners upon their liberation.

The restoration of the important book had Pete in tears in a clip that was shared on Twitter, and one person replied: "I was right with you guys on this one. I think this episode of #therepairshop will be one of my most favourite." Another person added: "It's enough to make a grown man cry." A third person posted: "Peter has such a beautiful soul. I love him and his sister!"

Viewers echoed Pete’s reaction to the episode when it aired on Wednesday, with one person tweeting: "The prayer book has to be one of the most special repairs ever. Sobbing - May we never forget," while another added: "I honestly don't know how they keep themselves together, I'm in tears …every show! The prayer book tonight, just incredible."

