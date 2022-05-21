Gogglebox viewers react as Sophie Sandiford' replaced' on latest episode A new member of the Sandiford family took her usual spot on the sofa

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has been keeping us chuckling on our sofas on Friday nights since she joined the Channel 4 with her brother Pete in 2018, but on the latest episode, she found herself replaced by a new member of the Sandiford family!

Her baby nephew Jimmy - who brother Pete Sandiford welcomed with his wife Paige Yeomans last year - appeared in her usual spot, temporarily replacing her as Pete's TV show watching companion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox stars can't help but cringe at this shock celebrity moment

Viewers were quick to react to the moment, and many took to Twitter to say that little Jimmy should be a regular addition to the show's line-up. "Oh it looks like Pete's Son has nicked @PeteandSophie seat," one joked while another asked: "Can we have the baby on every week?"

Plenty more couldn't help but gush about how cute he was, as one wrote: "Pete's little boy is so so adorably cute." Another added: "@Petesandiford Morning Pete. Just watched last night's #Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox What a great start to hear your lovely little boy giggling. No better sound in the world. Cheers mate."

Viewers were left gushing after little Jimmy's appearance on the show

Normal service resumed shortly after as Sophie took her usual place beside her brother with a cup of tea in one of her impressive animal-themed mugs from the pair's infamous collection.

This is the first time that Jimmy has appeared on the show, although he was heard during the opening episode of the current series when Pete took a quick call from his wife Paige and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

Pete and his wife Paige welcomed their first child last year

Paige's voice and Jimmy's cute babbling could be heard on the other end of the phone before Pete wrapped up their conversation. "Alright well I'll let you go and sort Jimmy out. I love you, miss you, bye-bye," he said before making kissing noises and hanging up.

Not much is known about Pete's other half besides the fact that she is an emergency services call handler and has a degree in English and linguistics. The TV star has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, but it's believed that they have been together since at least October 2020, as that's when Pete shared his first Instagram photo featuring his other half

