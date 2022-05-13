Gogglebox: will Lee and Jenny return for latest episode? Will they be back for Friday’s episode?

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee were very much missed in last week’s episode of the hit Channel 4 show, and Lee confirmed that they were absent as Jenny was undergoing an operation. So will they be back on our screens this week? Here’s what we think…

Although the reason behind Jenny’s operation has yet to be revealed, Lee admitted that she was in hospital during the BAFTAs on Sunday, telling reporters: "She's not very well. She’s had an operation. She's doing well though. She was invited but [the appointment was in BAFTA week]. She's doing well. You can't turn down an NHS operation, can you?"

He gave concerned followers an update on Tuesday, adding: "Just on update on Jenny, yes she has had an operation but it's been on the waiting list for two years and it came during BAFTA week. I'm totally gutted that she couldn't be by my side last night and she was as well. But she's doing well, and she's out this week."

Jenny has been recovering from an operation

The pair have yet to reveal any more updates on whether Jenny is home from the hospital, but since Gogglebox films with their cast throughout the week, it is unlikely that we will see Jenny and Lee take part in any filming so soon after her hospital stay. HELLO! has reached out to Channel 4 for information.

We're excited for them to return to our screens

Fans have been sending Jenny wishes of support, with one writing: "Get well soon Jenny. Well done too," while another added: "Awww get well soon Jenny. Congrats to all on your well deserved Bafta and I thought you looked mint in your suit last night Lee!"

