Silent Witness: Viewers spot major blunder in series 25

Silent Witness had viewers glued to their screens on Tuesday night as Tom Faulkner's true connection to Nikki Alexander was revealed. However, while many fans praised the compelling episode some were distracted by a major blunder.

In the latest instalment, Tom was revealed to be Nikki's ex-husband. The pair were expecting a child together before Nikki suffered a stillbirth, which led to the breakdown of their relationship.

Despite his DNA evidence being found on the murder weapon, Tom protested his innocence, claiming that he had been framed and Nikki began to lean towards believing him.

During one scene in which Nikki was performing an autopsy on one of the murder victims, viewers noticed the corpse's eye move and took to Twitter to complain.

One person wrote: "#SilentWitness the corpse's eye just moved," while another added: "#SilentWitness corpse blinks during autopsy - surely worth a retake??"

"#SilentWitness Just saw a dead man's eye moving after autopsy," a third viewer commented, while another tweeted: "Eyes moving on corpses in #SilentWitness tut tut."

Viewers spotted a blunder in the latest episode

Later on in the episode, it was discovered that Tom had been set up using DNA fabrication, which Nikki described as "the end of forensic science as we know it". The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Sam Ryan swiped one of the blood samples that Nikki had collected from the assassin's hotel room before making a call asking to meet with someone on the other end of the phone.

While some fans pointed out the blunder, many took to Twitter to praise the gripping episode. One person wrote: "Well that was… a lot #SilentWitness Amanda Burton, @EmiliaFox, @MrDavidCaves @GenesisLynea & the rest of the cast were fantastic. Great show. Worried that Sam Ryan is up to no good. And what about Nikki and Jack?! Please let them have a happy ending?!"

Fans praised the show's return

A second viewer commented: "Oh #SilentWitness How I have missed you. Both episodes, back to back tonight. What a start to S25. Nice to see #AmandaBurton, takes me back to watching when I wasn't allowed to @MrDavidCaves is back on my screen with that lovely accent of his."

Silent Witness continues on Monday 30 May at 9pm on BBC One.

