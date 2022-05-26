The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles stops concert in dramatic moment

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Harry Styles stopping his concert to help a fan in need, and Kim Kardashian’s response to the horrific Texas school shooting…

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez talks new album and Eminem has big news

We’ll also be chatting about Jon Hamm and Miles Teller’s hilarious mishaps with the royals at the Top Gun Maverick premiere, all the while getting ready for the arrival of two of 2022’s most-anticipated TV shows. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Harry Styles dramatically stopped his concert at the O2 Academy in Brixton after noticing a fan in distress in the packaged audience. While performing Sign of the Times, he asked his band to stop playing to check on the fan, asking the audience to make a pathway down so that medics on hand could help out. Fortunately the fan was fine, and Harry was able to finish his performance.

Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm had the best story about meeting Prince William and Kate at the Top Gun premiere in London. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jon revealed that he had spoken to the royal couple and was particularly impressed with the Prince’s embroidered F-18s shoes, joking that he no longer has to worry about the Prince as it looks like he’s made it. He also revealed that his co-star, Miles Teller, freaked out when he met the royal couple, and told Prince William that he loved his eyes.

MORE: Prince William's toned biceps have royal fans doing a double take

Kim Kardashian has joined the voices calling for semi-automatic weapons to be banned in the US to change following the devastating shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, which saw 19 children and two adults killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

She said that she was heartbroken, disgusted, and furious that law makers had done so little to enact gun laws, and that there is no excuse or justification for what happened. The reality show star added that law makers need to be pushed to enact laws for the modern world.

MORE: Tragic Texas school shooting - Amy Schumer, Matthew McConaughey, Kourtney Kardashian and more react

Britney Spears’ lawyers have accused her father, Jamie Spears, of 'stonewalling' them following their request that he give evidence about his conduct during the 12-years of her conservatorship. The singer’s attorney wrote a 21-page motion to compel, in which he stated that Mr Spears cannot forever hide form his legal obligations, and how he now must use his own money to pay for legal fees. The pop star was in a conservatorship from 2007 until 2021, where it was terminated after Britney made a testimony accusing her family of abuse.

TV fans everywhere are celebrating the arrival of two much-anticipated shows. Stranger Things Vol. 4 part I and the Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi arrive on Netflix and Disney+ this week respectively, and we can't wait to see what's in store! In Stranger Things, our group of heroes will have to deal with a terrifying new threat to Hawkins while El, Will and Jonathan adjust to life in California - and Hopper remains trapped in Russia. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after Revenge of the Sith - and sees Obi-Wan in hiding following the massacre of Jedi knights. Excited? So are we!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.