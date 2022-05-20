The Daily Lowdown: Sam Fender tells HELLO! his dreams of cracking America HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Sam Fender has told HELLO! about his dreams of cracking America. The singer-songwriter, who won his first ever Ivor Novello Award this week for his massive hit Seventeen Going Under, spoke to us after picking up his gong at the event, and revealed what's next on his bucket list. It seems Sam's in good stead to make this happen as the singer also told HELLO! and other reporters about his upcoming tour in the states which kicks off very soon.

We caught up with Sam after his Ivor Novello win

Harry Styles' new album is finally here. After much anticipation, the As it Was singer has released his third record, Harry's House, and the star even surprised fans with his attendance at a Spotify party in New York to celebrate the release of the album. Harry told ecstatic fans how grateful he was for their support and shared his excitement about the release. We'll be listening to nothing else this weekend.

Laura Mvula has teased a potential collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The singer, who won the Ivor Novello Award for best album this week for her record Pink Noise, spoke to HELLO! backstage where she had high praise for the rapper's latest release, Mr Morale and the Big Steppers, and said she would love to work together in the future. And fans might not have to wait long, as Laura then hinted a conversation had already occurred between them. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed for that one!

Laura Mvula also won for her second album, Pink Noise

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn as the pair have welcomed their second child. Ed took to social media to share the happy news, telling his fans he and Cherry were over the moon with the arrival of their baby daughter, and were thrilled about being a family of four.

And it was a night where the royals and Hollywood royalty collided. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the glitzy premiere of the highly-anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick in London where they met leading star and Maverick himself Tom Cruise as well as other supporting cast members. Prince William and Kate, who are self-confessed fans of the classic movie, could be seen chatting with Tom and the cast on the red carpet in Leicester Square. Make sure you head over to HELLO!'s social media channels to see all the action.

