Gogglebox might be nearing the end of its series, but fans need not worry because a new series of Celebrity Gogglebox is on the way – along with a new recruit.

The star-studded Channel 4 programme, which features familiar faces such as Martin and Roman Kemp, Mo Gilligan and Spice Girl Melanie C, has confirmed who will be replacing Eddie Boxshall on the sofa next to Denise van Outen after the couple called it quits in January.

It's been revealed that musical theatre star Denise will be joined by Blue singer, Duncan James, to film new episodes. Duncan shared the news on his Instagram, writing: "Can't wait to start filming @c4gogglebox with my bestie @vanouten_denise."

It's thought that the All Rise star will be appearing alongside Denise for the foreseeable future. The celebrity version of the hit show is due to land on Channel 4 on Friday 10 June, 9pm.

Duncan James is joining Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise and her long-term partner Eddie ended their relationship amid allegations he had been unfaithful. The Dancing on Ice star recently opened up about moving on from the breakup on BBC Radio 2.

"The one thing I'm really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don't like to be taken advantage of," she said in March, adding: " "Sometimes it's been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it's really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect."

The regular version of Gogglebox ends this Friday

The former couple had been together for seven years and lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Eddie, meanwhile, has two children from a previous relationship: Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

At the time of the split, Denise wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

