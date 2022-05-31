ITV drama Vera is hugely popular with viewers. So when one star of the show shared a big update on the upcoming series, fans were naturally thrilled!

The long-running series, which stars Brenda Blethyn in the leading role, recently returned to Newcastle to begin production on the upcoming twelfth series and Kenny Doughty, who plays DI Aiden Healy in the show, revealed that they had wrapped two new episodes.

Vera on ITV was last on screens for series 11

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a selfie as he wrote: "Wrapped and on my way home! Two amazing eps in the can. A much deserved break for cast and crew. Keep safe X #vera."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the update. One person said: "All that hard work is much appreciated. Enjoy some relaxation!" Another wrote: "Love, love Vera and all the cast you take care and enjoy your break but done be away too long need my fix."

Vera actor Kenny Doughty shared an update on series 12

A third was equally excited, commenting: "Yes!! My husband look forward to them in the States!! We're BIG fans! I found the show a few years ago on Prime and re-watched to introduce him!" A fourth added simply: "Excited to watch new episodes."

Each series of Vera typically sees four to six episodes in a series, so it seems that the cast and crew will be back after a short break to film the remainder of series 12. Not only that, DCI Vera Stanhope herself, Brenda, appeared on This Morning earlier this year and explained they'd be in the north of England for six months prepping for the new season.

Are you excited for series 12 of Vera?

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in March, Brenda opened up about her other popular show, Kate & Koji, and the busy schedule. "[We finished Kate & Koji] two weeks ago," she began, adding: "And I start Vera on Monday!" she said at the time.

Phillip then said: "And you're away for a long time there aren't you?" to which Brenda replied: "Yeah, so sort of six or seven months." The timeline set out by the star means that production should wrap in the autumn, hopefully in time for its usual winter release.

