Brenda Blethyn hints Vera could make big change to the show The actress is also starring in ITV's Kate & Koji

ITV's Vera, starring actress Brenda Blethyn, is not only adored for the lead character's no-nonsense way of working, but also its picturesque coastal location of the North East, which has been the drama's home since the beginning.

MORE: Brenda Blethyn talks family life and not having children

But now, the actress, who is also currently starring in fellow ITV show Kate & Koji, has hinted the murder mystery show might move away from its iconic location for a potential Christmas special episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vera series 11 returns to ITV with gripping teaser video

Speaking ahead of the previous series' launch in 2021, Brenda said Ann Cleeves' latest book, The Darkest Evening, would be the perfect title to shoot for a Christmas special away from Northumbria.

"There is a lot of snow in it so it would be a great Christmas special, and I mean a LOT of snow," the actress explained. "Scotland maybe. Or Iceland? Or what about Norway? That'd be nice."

Meanwhile, more recently, Brenda opened up about the future of Vera and how long the crime drama could run on TV.

MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn opens up about when series will come to an end

MORE: Brenda Blethyn's rare comment on first marriage

Could Vera be heading away from Northumbria to film a special episode?

The 76-year-old told Radio Times: "I haven't got any plans to [leave]. At the moment, all the time I'm fit and able, I'll be visiting Vera."

The actress was appearing on ITV's This Morning last month to discuss the return of her sitcom series, Kate & Koji, when she mentioned the new episodes of Vera.

Brenda also appears in Kate & Koji on ITV

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Brenda said filming for Kate & Koji only wrapped very recently, before mentioning her busy schedule: "[We finished] two weeks ago," she said at the time, adding: "And I start Vera on Monday!"

The news will come as a relief to fans of the drama, who have been waiting since January to watch the two remaining episodes of series 11. The first two instalments of the series aired in August and September last year, with the next two episodes airing four months later in January.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.