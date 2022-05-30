Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield replaced on This Morning - find out why The stars are taking a well-deserved break

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were missing from their usual spot on This Morning's blue sofa on Monday, with Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary stepping in for them.

The usual presenting duo are taking a break from the show this week for the school half-term holiday. A representative from ITV has confirmed that Alison and Dermot will be fronting all five shows from Monday to Friday.

This isn't the first time that Alison and Dermot have stepped in for the iconic TV pairing in recent months as back in April, Holly and Phillip took a step back from the show for two weeks during the Easter holidays.

Alison and Dermot, who replaced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as the regular end-of-week presenters last year, hosted the show for the first week before handing over the reins to Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay.

It is not known if Holly and Phillip are planning to holiday abroad with their families or remain in the UK during their time off, but viewers can expect to see them back on their screens next week.

Alison and Dermot stood in for Holly and Phillip on Monday

Holly and Phillip's absence comes just days after the show's viewers were left outraged by a controversial guest, who appeared on the programme last Wednesday.

The pair interviewed the subject of new true-crime drama The Staircase, Michael Peterson, 78, who was at the centre of one of America's most debated murder cases after his wife, Kathleen Peterson, was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home in 2001.

Holly and Phillip are taking a week's break

Viewers were in shock over the show's guest, who served eight years in prison before he was granted a retrial. "Michael Peterson on This Morning is making my skin crawl," tweeted one viewer, while another added: "Nah! This bloke infuriates the hell out of me. I still think guilty!!"

