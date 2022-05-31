9 perfect royal shows to watch over Platinum Jubilee weekend Check out our top picks on films and shows about the royals

It is a very exciting time for the royal family - as we are finally celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee! If you are in the mood for some royal vibes on our screens (while raising a glass of fizz for Queen Liz, of course), then you're in luck! We have put together some of our favourite shows about the monarchy, from dramas to fascinating documentaries. Check out our top picks here...

The Crown - Netflix

This was always going to be at the very top of our list! The Crown follows Her Majesty through each decade of her reign, starting from her ascension to the throne. In the latest series, Olivia Colman deals with the difficulties Charles and Diana are facing in their marriage, along with an awkward relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Ahead of season five being released later this year, now is the perfect time to start.

Check out The Crown seasons one to four

The Royal House of Windsor - Netflix

This documentary series looks at key moments in the royal family's history from the time of the Queen's grandfather, King George V. Episode one looks into how the King saved the monarchy, and follows the events that lead to King Edward VIII's abdication. The six-part series also details Prince Philip's attempts to modernise the royal family, Prince Charles' friendship with Lord Mountbatten, the rift between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Prince Charles' interest in social issues.

The show examines important parts of the monarchy's history

Diana: The Musical - Netflix

Love it or hate it, this somewhat polarising musical is definitely one that will have you and your friends talking! The musical offering to the life of the world's most famous woman, Diana: the Musical follows the trials and tribulations of Princess of Wales' life after meeting and marrying Prince Charles.

Will you give the musical a try

The Windsors - Netflix

The very tongue-in-cheek comedy pokes light-hearted fun at the royal family by turning the likes of Prince Charles, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall into caricatures of themselves. There are two seasons available on Netflix, so already plenty to catch up on!

Prince William is played by Hugh Skinner

The King's Speech - Netflix

This Oscar-winning film looks at the life of the Queen's father King George VI, a family man who never expected to be King, but takes the mantle following his brother David's abdication. Having struggled with a stammer from a young age, the story follows King George's blossoming friendship with his speech therapist, Lionel Logue, as he prepares to give his first ever radio broadcast.

The Young Victoria - Disney+

Emily Blunt stars as Queen Victoria as she ascends to the throne with her beloved Prince Albert by her side. It is a fascinating look into the royal's difficult childhood as she was deeply protected, her fraught relationship with her mother, and her early years as Queen. Rupert Friend and Natasha Richardson also star.

A Quiet Place actress Emily Blunt stars as Queen Victoria

Diana - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Naomi Watts, this film follows the last two years of the Princess' life as she divorces her husband, the Prince of Wales, and explores her relationship with heart surgeon, Hasnat Khan. It also examines the intense level of media scrutiny in her life as she begins to yearn for a private life.

Naomi Watts plays Princess Diana

Secrets of Great British Castles - Netflix

Want to see where all of the royals will be spending the lockdown? Joking of course! This fascinating documentary, presented by historian Dan Jones, looks at some of the most incredible castles in the UK and their famous inhabitants over the centuries. Some of the places explored in the series include the Tower of London, Caernarfon Castle and Warwick Castle.

Discover more about the UK's most famous castles

The King

Fancy a real step back into the past? Timothee Chalamet stars in The King, a historical drama based on several of Shakespeare's history plays. The film follows the reign of Henry V, who starts out as a wayward Prince before accepting his role as a monarch and wages war with France.

Timothee Chalamet stars in The King

