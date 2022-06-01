The View surprises fans as they announce break from legendary studios Off on an adventure!

The View won't stop from keeping the changes coming! The show is known to frequently rotate their hosts, and now they are headed for yet another shake-up.

This time around, however, the change will surely be more exciting rather than tumultuous – like with their many firings and suspensions – as the show and its hosts are headed on an exciting adventure.

The show announced that the program is going on a well-deserved vacation, but fans are not to fret, as they get to tag along with, even through their television.

Just because The View is going on vacation doesn't mean that the work stops, and the show will continue to air from none other than the Bahamas.

The hosts will head to the tropical islands on 27 June, where they will stay and record the show from the luxury Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.

"We are long, long, long overdue for a vacation," said host Whoopi Goldberg, as she announced the exciting news, which was immediately followed by tropical music blaring from their sound system and confetti galore falling from the ceiling.

The unexpected yet exciting news

They were all quick to get into the Bahama mood, dancing alongside the band playing tropical instruments and sipping on refreshing drinks served on hollowed pineapples.

Whoopi detailed all the fun fans can expect to see, saying: "On our set, we'll be overlooking the ocean and we'll have great guests and musical performances, and of course, the hottest topics you can imagine."

The vacation will bring a surely welcome change to the studios

What's more, she revealed that not only will fans be able to experience the vacation through watching the show, some lucky viewers will be able to physically tag along and join the hosts at the Baha Mar.

Fans rushed to the comments to wish them safe travels, writing: "Love this place, you will enjoy it!" and: "I know you all will enjoy it and I'll be watching," as well as: "Enjoy!!"

