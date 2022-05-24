The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too.

The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when it first started in 1997 by bringing them back to the series.

Though the exciting reunion – or rather, as they call it, Re-View-nion – doesn't air until 25 May, the teaser announcing the news already had some shocking confessions in it.

Original cast members Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos will join Joy Behar, who has maintained her role for decades, at the place that started it all. The only original cast member who won't be joining is the show's very own creator, Barbara Walters.

Rather than at the familiar stage where thousands of celebrities have stopped by and tough conversations have been had, the reunion special is filming from another place even closer to the hosts' hearts, Essex House in New York City, where the four first auditioned alongside one another back in 1997.

The reunion teaser alone sparked waves of shock and anticipation, starting off with a round of surprised expressions from the stars – including a "Did you really?!?!" from Meredith – as they dished out on things that had not previously been revealed.

The exciting announcement

It proved how little the ladies will shy away from confronting The View's often tumultuous history, already with Debbie making the shocking admission that: "So the only one here who was not fired was Meredith Vieira."

Debbie was in fact fired from The View in 1999. She was only 23-years-old when she joined, and executives have previously cited inexperience and low ratings as the reasons behind her departure.

The View has had over 20 cast members throughout its run

Star had an even more contentious firing, in 2006, and Barbara had previously revealed how betrayed she felt by her leaving.

Still, the four have proved there are no hard feelings between one another, and fans were quick to express excitement over seeing them back together, writing: "I can't wait. I never miss an episode," and: "Love The View" as well as: "Yes! The originals."

