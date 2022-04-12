Whoopi Goldberg to be absent from The View to work on new project Joy Behar explained why she's gone

Just a few months after suspending Whoopi Goldberg for her problematic comments about The Holocaust, The View is switching things up once more, and the star is stepping away from the longtime show.

The actress has been back at her usual seat at the discussion table since taking a two week leave of absence, and as fans noticed her absence on the latest episode, her co-host Joy Behar is explaining the reason behind it.

The star explained that fans aren't to worry, assuring them Whoopi's time away from the show is temporary as she works on a new venture.

"If you're wondering where Whoopi is, the girl's got a movie she's making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she's doing," Joy casually explained.

The project – which is actually a series – is exciting for the Sister Act actress, as she previously explained that she's been wanting to be a part of the book adaptation for a long time.

She recently expressed that she went through great lengths to assure her involvement saying that: "I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman [the author] told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic."

The View explains Whoopi's absence

The new series is based on a fantasy novel titled Anansi Boys, and it will be available on Amazon Prime Video TV.

The 2005 novel's description explains that it portrays: "Mr. Nancy — an incarnation of the West African trickster god Anansi — dies, leaving twin sons, who in turn discover one another's existence after being separated as young children."

The View's Whoopi, Joy, and Sara Haines

Malachi Kriby will play the main character, Charlie Nancy, as he uncovers his family's secret history. Whoopi plays Bird Woman, one of the central antagonists of the series.

Her casting is as full circle as it gets. While the novel wasn't published until 2005, Neil explained in a tweet that he had the idea back in 1996, and already back then he pictured the The View co-host as the character she's cast in.

