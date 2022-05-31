Meet Love Island star Gemma Owen's family – including her famous father Are you excited for the new series?

Love Island is back! The new series starts on Monday 6 June and we can't wait to see the gorgeous islanders couple up and mug each other off. After revealing the full line-up earlier this week, one contestant caught the public's eye thanks to her very famous family.

Gemma Owen is the daughter of former football star Michael Owen. Want to know more about Gemma and her family before the show starts? Here's what we know…

Who is Love Island star Gemma Owen?

Gemma is about to make her debut on reality TV thanks to entering the Love Island villa. But, the 19-year-old is no stranger to living close to the public eye thanks to her dad's career as a famous footballer.

It's clear she's followed in the footsteps of her sporting dad, too, as Gemma is known as an International Dressage Rider. "Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family," she says.

"My dad was a professional football player. I've competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I've travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions." Impressive! Gemma also runs her own business, so it's clear she's driven and focused.

Gemma Owen is heading to the villa

Who are Love Island star Gemma Owen's parents?

Former England striker Michael met Gemma's mum Louise, his childhood sweetheart, at primary school in 1984. On May 1 2003, they welcomed Gemma, their first child. A year later, the couple got engaged and by 2005 they were married.

Michael tends to keep details of his family life out of the public eye, but he did reveal that his children were one of the reasons for joining the last season of The Masked Singer. Writing on Twitter after he was eliminated, the footballer, who dressed as Doughnuts, said: "Finally I can apologise for burning your ears these last few weeks.

"My kids badgered me into doing Masked Singer UK but I have to say it was a great experience and a whole lot of fun." There's not yet been a comment on what Michael thinks of Gemma heading to Majorca.

Gemma and her footballer dad, Michael

Who are Love Island star Gemma Owen's siblings?

In 2006, a year after Michael and Louise tied the knot, they welcomed their son, James Michael in February. A year after that in October 2007, they went on to welcome their third child, Emily May.

A few years after welcoming their second daughter, Louise gave birth to Jessica, her and Michael's fourth child. The family of six are often pictured together on social media.

The Owen family

What else is there to know about Love Island star Gemma Owen?

Ahead of entering the villa, Gemma revealed her sporty upbringing and competitive nature could influence her dating game. "I would say I'm very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

"But at the same time, I'm not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

