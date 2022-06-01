Love Island's first deaf contestant reveals special friendship with Rose Ayling-Ellis Rose has been full of praise for the new islander

One of the new Love Island contestants, Tasha Ghouri, is making history as the ITV2 shows first ever deaf islander, and she has been full of praise for fellow deaf star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of entering the villa, Tasha revealed that she and Rose follow each other on Instagram, explaining: "I think Rose is such an amazing role model and I love Strictly as well as I'm a dancer as it so amazing to see what she did. It was so beautiful and sent a powerful message.

"She was also representing me as well as the deaf community and herself. We do follow each of our Instagram, but we haven't properly spoke. After the show it'd be amazing to meet up with her and share our experiences and share our stories because she seems like such amazing person.

"They were definitely shocked but I think there are very proud of me and they know that I always follow my heart. They know that my morals are right and my values are right."

Rose has shared her support for Tasha

Rose has already been full of praise for Tasha's casting in villa. Posting on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "So good to see a big platform like @loveisland representing deaf people. Good luck @tashaghouri. Hopefully you being on the show will spread more deaf awareness. I will be rooting for you!"

Tasha was born deaf, and was fitted with a cochlear implant aged five, meaning that she can now hear out of one ear. The show's executive producer, Mike Spencer, revealed that the show has supported Tasha to accommodate all of her needs, including arranging a waterproof implant for the pool.

