Love Island star Gemma reveals famous dad Michael Owen’s reaction to joining show 

Love Island has a time honoured tradition of welcoming a singleton onto the show who has a famous connection - with Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer and Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper among previous contestants - and this time it is Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma who will be joining the cast - and she revealed what her dad had to say about it!

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, she said: "I think he definitely will be watching and he's never watched the show before, he’s obviously seen a few clips, but he's not he's not a Love Island fan! He will be supporting, he’s very supportive and I think he trusts me to not do anything to embarrass him or any of the family!

Speaking about whether he gave her any advice on fame ahead of the show, she joked: "He’s not as famous as he was 20 years ago, so he’s said a few things to help me out but you have to learn for yourself, and make your own mistakes and learn from them, but it’s been nice to get a few tips from him. But as he’s got older he’s gotten less known!"

We might well be seeing Michael visit the villa if Gemma makes it that far onto the show! Speaking about whether he would make the trip, Gemma said: "That will be nice! Hopefully I get that far and hopefully my mum and dad will come to see me in the villa!"

Love Island is known for having its raunchy moments (the Do Bits Society, anyone?), but it doesn’t sound like her mum and dad have given her too many rules about how to behave on the show.

She explained: "They’ve not really given me any rules which is nice, and they do trust me. They’ve never given me a reason not to. My dad actually said to me, 'I’m not gonna tell you what you can and can't do.' I’m very close to my family so I wouldn’t do anything to purposefully upset or embarrass them anyway!"

