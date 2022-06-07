Jenna Coleman set to star in new Netflix drama The Sandman - and it looks seriously good We can’t wait to see Jenna as Johanna

Netflix has shared the first look at its highly anticipated new series The Sandman, and we can’t wait for it to land on the streaming platform. Starring the likes of Tom Sturridge and Jenna Coleman, the story is an adaptation of the hit Neil Gaiman graphic novel series of the same name. Find out more...

So what is it all about? The official Netflix synopsis reads: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

In the show, the Victoria and Doctor Who star is set to play Johanna Constantine. Although in the graphic novels, the character is John Constantine - and has previously been played by the likes of Keanu Reeves, Neil explained why the decision was made to change the character.

Jenna will play Johanna Constantine

A fan tweeted: "Not a complaint, because I am looking forward to Jenna Coleman's performance, but could you not get John Constantine because of CW and HBO?" To which Neil replied: "The rights situation with John is certainly circumscribed right now. But the plan to have Lady Johanna and Joanna be in the story and played by the same person was there from the start. It seemed tidier. So it worked out."

Fans have been delighted y the first trailer, with one writing: "I am so disgustingly ready for this," while another added: "I'm such a happy nerd right now! I couldn't be more excited for this show!!!" A third person wrote: "My entire soul is READY for #TheSandman."

Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, Neil said: "For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality.

Tom Sturridge also stars

"I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators."

