Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares major update on season three - and we’re excited!

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has revealed that the hit Netflix show has finally started filming season three - and we couldn’t be more excited! Sharing the news on Instagram, Emily shared a snap of herself with her co-star, Ashley Park, in the beautiful city, and captioned the snap: "Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!"

SHOP: Emily in Paris: Where to shop the best outfits from Lily Collins’ Netflix series

Fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: "Have the best time!! so excited for you!" Another added: "Let’s go!! Miss you all!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up-to-date on Emily in Paris?

Netflix also shared an update on filming with a snap from the table reading, and wrote: "Back at a table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. production on season 3 is starting now!"

Lily shared the exciting news

The end of season two saw Emily faced with a big dilemma: stay at Savoire with her boss from Chicago, or head off with Sylvie, Luc and Julien to work with them at their new company. Not only that, she's still torn between Alfie and Gabriel – the latter of whom is now back with his ex, Camille. Ouch. Season three has plenty of content to work with.

Are you excited for season three?

Showrunner Darren Star has also spoken out about Emily's journey ahead. Chatting to TVLine about the main character's decision to return to Chicago with a promotion or remain in Paris, he said: "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about."

MORE: 9 gifts to buy anyone obsessed with Emily in Paris

MORE: Emily in Paris creator drops major hint at season three romance

Lily added to Glamour: "I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season three because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.