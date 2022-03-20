Netflix's Windfall: viewers seriously divided over Lily Collins thriller Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel also star in the film

Netflix's latest star-studded offering comes in the form of the crime thriller, Windfall. Viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new film following its arrival on the streaming giant on Friday - and it seems Netflix users are seriously divided over it.

MORE: 77 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

Starring Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel, the thriller centres around a home invasion gone wrong.

Loading the player...

WATCH: If you're a fan of thrillers, why not try Netflix's Pieces of Her?

The official synopsis reads: "A man breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway."

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new film, with some expressing their disappointment. One person tweeted: "Was excited to watch Windfall on Netflix because Jesse Plemons never misses but boy did that movie suck. I'm super disappointed," while another added: "This movie had potential but it went nowhere #Windfall."

MORE: 5 true-crime shows about scammers that are a must-watch

MORE: WeCrashed: The shocking true story behind Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway's new series

A third person commented: "Have you ever seen a good Netflix movie? I usually stay away from Netflix movies, but today I gave Windfall a chance. What a bad boring movie, unbelievable. Two hours of my life which no one will give me back," while another agreed, adding: "This movie #Windfall is absolutely horrible, I can’t believe I’ve watched the entire thing."

Viewers were divided over the new Netflix thriller

However, not all Netflix users criticised the thriller, with some praising the Hitchcockian film. One person wrote: "Anyone complaining about there not being any good movies and that superhero movies are a cheat code, go watch Windfall. It is a masterpiece of a film. Beautifully shot. Great original story. 10/10," while another added: "Windfall on Netflix is great. We need to bring back simple movies."

Other viewers applauded the surprise ending, with one fan tweeting: "Do yourself a favour and watch Windfall on Netflix. Awesome movie with a crazy twist," while another agreed, adding: "Really enjoyed the movie Windfall on @netflix. Great old school thriller, great score, surprise ending, one shocking scene. Recommend. 9/10."

Some viewers also commented on the film's soundtrack, which was composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. One fan tweeted: "Shoutout to the MVP of @Netflix’s #Windfall, the music! Terrific old school suspense movie background score. Nice job Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans," while another added: "Best soundtrack I have heard in a movie recently is Windfall."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.