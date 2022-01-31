Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount to star in new BBC series – and it looks seriously good We'll be tuning into this one

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount was one of the best things about the second season of the hit Netflix show – so needless to say that we couldn't be more excited to see that he is set to star in a new BBC show!

The new series, Peacock, is set to air on BBC three, and follows Andy, a personal trainer in the midst of an identity crisis. The official synopsis reads: "His world is one of selfies, bravado and gym memberships, where vanity and success are often horribly entangled.

"When Andy loses out on a job promotion to a younger, better-looking PT, he suddenly realises he’s a man out of time. He needs to prove that there’s more to him than his good looks and his well curated dating profile. He sets out to prove that he can be taken seriously. But can he?"

The series is set to star People Just Do Nothing star Allan 'Seapa' Mustafa as Andy, while Lucien will play Jay. After Life star Mandeep Dhillon will also be appearing as Georgia.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lucien in the new show?

Chatting about the show, co-writer Steve Stamp said: "Clearly I am not someone qualified to write about going to the gym so it’s actually mostly about a bunch of flawed messes struggling to function in the modern world."

The three-part series is currently filming in Liverpool, so we won't have to worry about it clashing with Lucien's Emily in Paris schedule! In the Netflix show, the actor plays Emily's new beau, Alfie. Speaking about what to expect from their relationship in season three, the series' showrunner Darren Star said: "I love Alfie, personally. I wouldn't write Alfie off, and I don't think Emily should, either. London's not far from Paris."

Lucien played Alfie

He continued: "She does have very strong feelings for Gabriel. That's a question she's going to have to confront is, how can she manage her relationship issues with her work issues, both of which, by the end of season two, are hanging in the balance."

