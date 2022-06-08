Love Island 2022: everything to know about bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu The actress is joining the villa very soon

Who’s ready to welcome Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to the Love Island villa?! The Essex-based star is an actress and influencer and already has a very impressive 353 thousand Instagram followers. Find out everything you need to know about the newest bombshell here…

MORE: 8 Love Island style villas to rent this summer that are totally our type on paper

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?

Ekin-Su, 27, is a Turkish actress who hails from Essex, and according to her Instagram, divides her time between London and Istanbul. Speaking about her decision to go on Love Island, she told the BBC: "I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the gorgeous new villa

Why is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu single?

Ekin-Su opened up about why she has yet to find the love of her life, saying: "Partially because I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."

READ: All you need to know about Love Island's Davide

MORE: Gemma Owen's family home with footballer dad Michael Owen is so luxurious – see inside

Will Ekin-Su find her brainy guy?

What has Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu starred in?

As an actress, Ekin-Su is used to being on the silver screen, and previously starred as Isil in Turkish TV series Kuzey Yildizi. This appears to be her only filming credit according to IMDB - but Love Island could change all of that! Ekin-Su is also an Instagram influencer, and has previously partnered with Fashionnova for some of her gorgeous glam looks.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.