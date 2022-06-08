Michael Owen breaks silence as daughter Gemma causes a stir on Love Island The former footballer feels a little uncomfortable!

Michael Owen's daughter is already making headlines, just days after the start of the new series of Love Island began.

Gemma Owen, 19, is one of this year's hopeful singletons to have entered the villa – and it seems to be making uncomfortable viewing for Michael already.

The former footballer was forced to confront jibes about Gemma's appearance on the show ahead of England's match against Germany on Tuesday evening.

Michael was working as a pundit for Channel 4's coverage – and just seconds into the broadcast, co-presenter Jules Breach joked about his Love Island connection.

Michael's daughter Gemma made her Love Island debut this week

"Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island's Gemma Owen," quipped Jules as the coverage started.

With the new series of Love Island only starting on Monday, Jules then asked: "A big night for the Owens last night, Michael. How are you feeling?"

Michael and wife Louise with their four children

In response, the 42-year-old said: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away!

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don't bring it back up."

When asked earlier this month about Gemma entering the Love Island villa, Michael told ITV News: "I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

Gemma, 19, is one of this year's hopefuls

The footballer added: "It's been different without her in the house. I've got other kids and my wife, and it's been quite tough because she's had to switch her phone off and we've had no contact for a couple of weeks so that’s been the hard bit.

"I've heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don't watch it and you just hear the snippets, but she assures me that it’s not as bad as I think. So, we'll give it a watch and I hope she enjoys herself."

