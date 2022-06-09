Amanda Owen announces solo project away from Our Yorkshire Farm The shepherdess is 'excited' for the upcoming job

Amanda Owen has announced a new upcoming project away from her popular Channel 5 documentary show, Our Yorkshire Farm.

The shepherdess is heading to Henham Park for this year's Latitude Festival, where she'll be participating as a guest chef at a brand new restaurant on site.

The 47-year-old will be joined by Gary Lineker and Judi Love for the event, which will see the stars present a mouth-watering menu in their own style to be served in the restaurant.

Speaking about the new project, Amanda said: "I am excited to have been asked to design one of the first ever Guest Chef menus at Latitude Festival this year.

"When I’m cooking for the family at home I like to make the most of the wonderful seasonal ingredients that are readily available in the shops and won’t break the bank.

"Where our food comes from is equally important to me, so I’m excited that the meat element of my menu will be lamb, born and reared at Ravenseat.

Amanda is heading to Latitude Festival in July

"I hope to create the perfect summer menu to go with what will be a great weekend of music and culture."

The festival kicks off on July 21 and runs until July 24. From Thursday until Sunday, each celebrity will be taking to the restaurant to talk about their passion for all things food and share the thoughts behind their creations with the diners.

The news of Amanda's latest project comes after she revealed that her family have been flagged by social services due to her and her husband Clive's parenting style.

Amanda revealed she was recently flagged by social services

"I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts recently.

"I don't see myself as a perfect parent," she added. "Yes, they haven't got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don't necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters."

Fans were quick to defend the star by commenting on her Instagram posts, with one person writing: "The children have an amazing life... Free to be themselves in a beautiful environment... Great parents…"

