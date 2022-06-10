Amanda Owen inundated with support from fans after announcing split from husband The couple have been married for over 20 years

Amanda Owen has been inundated with support from her fans after she sadly announced her split from her husband of 20 years, Clive.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share the news, meanwhile, her followers began commenting on her previous post, sending their love and well-wishes in droves.

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares heartbreaking birthing video

One person wrote: "Just heard the news, hoping you're all OK, sad news, but, it is what it is, will still be watching out for your next adventure." A second echoed this, commenting: "Hope you and your beautiful family are all doing okay, wish you all the best for the future.

"And I do have to say how brave you and Clive have been to put yourselves first and do what was right for you two. Onwards and upwards and hopefully new opportunities and exciting times are ahead for all of you."

Amanda Owen and her husband Clive have separated

A third added: "So sorry to hear about you and Clive. Thank you for all the TV programmes and books that you gave us so much joy over the years watching your delightful family. Good luck to you all for the future."

A fourth simply put: "Sometimes we have to move forward and do what's best for the individual. All the best to you both."

The news was perhaps less of a shock to those who have been following Amanda and Owen's journey as the couple informed fans they were going through "a rocky patch" last November. However, it seems the pair, who married in 2000 and share nine children, have gone their separate ways.

Amanda shared the news on Instagram

Amanda wrote on Instagram in part: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

