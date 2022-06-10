Why Amanda Owen's relocation plans could be off the cards The Channel 5 star has shared sad news

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen announced her split from husband Clive on Thursday evening, and this could mean the family's relocation plans are off the cards.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess had planned on moving her family from the 2,000-acre farm Ravenseat to Anty Johns farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker just one mile down the road. The couple bought the property in 2020 and have been given planning permission to convert the Grade II listed building.

Although the Channel 5 star explained to her fans that she and Clive would remain working on the farm together, it is unknown whether this heartbreaking news will derail their future property plans.

To break the sad news to her followers, Amanda wrote on Instagram in part: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

Amanda and Clive have nine children

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Fans were quick to show their support with one writing: "This was such sad news to hear. Peace to you both. I'm sure you will work through this," while another posted: "I am very sorry for the unpleasant news of your separation... I wish all the best in the future for you and the children!!!"

The couple have been married for over 20 years

The couple, who married in 2000, have nine children together: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmie, and Nancy and most of them regularly feature on Amanda's Instagram feed exploring nature and their idyllic surroundings.

Despite showing she's a doting mother, Amanda's parenting style has been met with some backlash. "I got a yellow flag from social services..." she admitted. "I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

