Stranger Things fans left worried for major character's fate after season four volume two trailer drops The last two episodes of season four will be released on 1 July

The teaser trailer for the final two episodes of Stranger Things season four has been released ahead of its debut on Netflix on 1 July.

The ominous 30-second clip teases a face-to-face confrontation between Eleven and the show's terrifying new villain, Vecna, and some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter were quick to realise that the trailer inadvertently revealed a major spoiler for the upcoming two-episode drop. Check it out below…

As fans will recall, at the end of season four, volume one, Nancy, Steve, Robin and new character Eddie ventured into the Upside Down but found themselves stuck there before Dustin came to their rescue, directing them to an exit that would return them to Hawkins.

However, before she could head through the exit, Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, found herself pulled into one of Vecna's visions leaving viewers on the edge of their seats and under the impression that she would be next to fall victim to the villain.

Nancy, Steve, Robin and Eddie found themselves in the Upside Down at the end of Volume One

And now, judging by the new footage from the trailer, it's Robin, not Nancy, who finds herself fighting for her life as in one scene, she can be seen being pulled under Vecna's sinewy tentacles.

Fans were quick to discuss the possibility that Robin might meet her maker in the upcoming episodes, and it's safe to say that they're all hoping it's not true.

Could Robin be Vecna's next victim?

"DONT TOUCH ROBIN," one impassioned fan wrote, while another said: "DONT YOU DARE KILL ROBIN!!! I swear to GOD I will fight you @Stranger_Things! Y'all thought Vecna was bad just you wait!" A third added: "I smell a major character death and I am TERRIFIED!"

Meanwhile, speaking at the Netflix's Geeked Week panel, where the trailer made its debut before being shared online, one of the creators of the show opened up about creating a much darker series this time around.

"The kids are now not kids anymore. They are in high school. Suddenly that opened up a lot of doors for us. We can put them in danger that is really scary," Ross Duffer, who is one-half of the creative team behind the show, the Duffer Brothers. He added: "A lot of horror comes from humans in the story, the darkness in all of us. This season really is no different."

