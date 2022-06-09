Love Island: when Gemma Owen plans to reveal famous dad to fellow islanders Have you been enjoying the series so far?

Love Island star Gemma Owen has already caused a stir in the villa – but hasn’t had the chance to tell her fellow islanders about her famous dad – yet!

The dressage competitor is the daughter of retired pro footballer Michael Owen, and while plenty of viewers have teased the 19-year-old for appearing to want to tell her fellow contestants about her parents. But what has Gemma actually said about her plans to fill them in about her dad?

WATCH: Gemma and Davide talk marriage

While chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of entering the villa, she said: “I think I’m going to go and be like, ‘Oh my God, my dad was a footballer.’ I’m not that kind of person. I wouldn’t want that, I’d want to be known as my own person not being the daughter of an ex-footballer.

Gemma is one of the new 2022 islanders

“But if they ask questions about my family, or what my parents do, obviously I’m going to be open about it and talk about it. But I’m not going to go in there and make sure it’s the first thing I say.”

She also chatted about Michael potentially visiting the villa during the parent’s day, which takes place towards the end of the show, saying: “Hopefully, that’ll be nice. Hopefully I get that far, hopefully my mum and dad will come, it’d be really nice to see them in the villa.”

Gemma opened up about her dad

Gemma is currently coupled up with Davide, which has sparked a discussion on Twitter over their eight-year age difference. One person wrote: “Faye would’ve chaotically called out the age difference by now,” while another added: “Feel like they’ve only coupled up cause they’re seemingly the most attractive? That seems to be the only thing they have in common… the age difference is v noticeable when they converse.”

