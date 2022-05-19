Monty Don fans worried as Gardeners' World star shares exciting news

Gardeners' World star Monty Don shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday, revealing that he will be hosting the BBC's coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The announcement comes just one day after the 66-year-old told fans that he was still recovering after contracting coronavirus last week and fans have encouraged the star to take it easy.

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Taking to Twitter, Monty wrote: "Finished filming GW today - garden looking great. Off to Chelsea at the weekend and will be on every evening next week doing a round-up of the day on BBC2."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section, urging the BBC star to "take care". One person wrote: "Please take care with your energy levels and pace yourself, no point ending up with long covid, it would rob you of so much that brings you joy. I can sadly tell you that from my own experience," while another added: "Wow that's some achievement as you are still getting over Covid. Try and take it easy."

A third person commented: "So glad you are feeling up to working again, but I stand with everyone here who cautions you not to push too hard. I nag because I care," while another tweeted: "How are you feeling Monty? You must take things carefully and slowly. You just recovered from Covid. God Bless you and stay safe!"

Monty made an exciting announcement via Twitter on Thursday

Monty previously revealed that he was bedridden with the virus for four days, which "knocked him sideways" and left him feeling "utterly exhausted".

He later updated fans following a full day of filming and issued a warning. "Full 10 hr GW filming day in the garden - came through tired but fine," he wrote on Twitter. "Of our regular team only two have not had covid since March. It is still very much around."

