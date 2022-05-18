Monty Don issues warning to fans as he makes return to Gardeners' World The star was bedridden for four days

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has issued a warning to fans upon his return to the BBC show after being bedridden due to contracting the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the star admitted that he was left "tired" following a long day of filming for the programme and revealed that only two members of the crew have managed to avoid the virus since March.

The 66-year-old wrote: "Full 10 hr GW filming day in the garden - came through tired but fine. Of our regular team only two have not had covid since March. It is still very much around."

Fans were quick to fill the comments section with messages of support, with one person tweeting: "It's good to hear that you coped with a day's filming Monty, something for us all to look forward to, but be sure to take it slowly, it really does impact on you," while another added: "I'm glad you felt well enough to film. Take care, Monty."

Another fan urged the star to take it easy, writing: "Be careful to not do too much just after you have had covid… Lots of evidence surfacing that people launch back into heavy/normal activity too soon whilst still recovering tend to get long covid .. in their rush to get back to work."

Monty returned to film Gardeners' World on Tuesday

Monty's update comes just hours after he revealed to fans that he had been bedridden with the virus for four days. He tweeted: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past 4 days but much better today- however, it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

The star's illness followed exciting news that he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son, Adam, recently welcomed a baby girl named Daisy Rose Don.

Announcing the joyous news last week with a post to Twitter, Monty wrote: "Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end beautiful May day."

