Everything I Know About Love creator Dolly Alderton reveals hopes for second season Fans are desperate for more episodes...

Chances are, you've either started watching or binged all of addictive new BBC comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love.

The series, about a group of female friends living in London has created a huge buzz online since it landed on BBC iPlayer earlier this week, but is a second season in the works? Find out here…

While there is no official news on whether a second series of Everything I Know About Love, has been commissioned yet, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that creator and executive producer Dolly Alderton does too.

Speaking at a launch event for the series at BAFTA attended by HELLO! and other press, Dolly - who is also behind the best-selling book that the series is based on - said she "would love there to be a season two".

"The book is about your twenties, and we've honed in on a specific bit I think that the difference between a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old is enormous," she said before jokingly adding: "It's like dog years."

Dolly shared she would like to explore Nell and Amara's characters a bit more

She continued: "I feel like there are so many stories, there are so many things I want to know about the girls. I want to know more about Nell's family and Amara's love life - you know there are just so many things that I'm desperate to get into with all four of them, so I would love another series, please."

Elsewhere in the chat, Dolly also opened up about the decision to base the series loosely on her memoir rather than giving it a straightforward adaptation, which she described as "the most freeing thing that happened" when it came to translating it to screen.

As she explained: "The minute that I kind of decided to open that up and take the essence of the show, which is this kind of grand romantic story about female friendship, and a coming-of-age story for the protagonist, and a girl gang show with this group of girls who have just moved to London, then the rest of it was as imagined as I wanted it to be."

