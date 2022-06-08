Dan Walker fans react to former BBC star's new role at 5 News as ratings soar The 45-year-old started his new job on Monday

Dan Walker fans have reacted to the star's new role at 5 News after the former BBC Breakfast host officially started fronting Channel 5's evening news show on Monday.

Dan Walker makes comment on 'awful' downside of job ahead of first day at Channel 5

The 45-year-old, who announced his exit from the BBC show back in April, has enjoyed a successful few days in his new job, with an increase in ratings of over 70 per cent.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news, Dan wrote: "Lots of talk about figures last night… we are quite happy with ours. The @5_News audience was up over 70%. Thanks so much for watching. We’ll see you tonight at 5, on 5."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star in the comments section, praising him in his new job. One person wrote: "I'm not normally home at 5, but caught you yesterday! What a story to start with! Well done on your first programme, here's to many, many more!" while another added: "You did well and will be watching again tonight."

Dan Walker reveals major mishap during meeting with the Queen

Dan Walker copies Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain exit by 'storming out' of interview

A third fan commented: "Hiya, you were fantastic on your first day you are a genius @5news is suited to a genius like you mate," while another admitted that they missed seeing him on the BBC: "Hi Dan, I enjoyed seeing you on my screen again. Thanks, but I do miss you on BBC Breakfast."

Fans have praised Dan's new role

It seems as though Dan has attracted many first time viewers to the show as one person commented: "First time watching 5 News. You were brilliant!" while another added: "Great move adding @mrdanwalker - I will tune in now."

Ahead of starting his new job as anchor on the show, Dan opened up about the downside of his career, admitting that he is "embarrassed" about how much he earns.

Chatting to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine recently, Dan said candidly: "I hate talking about money. I feel uncomfortable that I get paid a lot to do a job I love. I remember the first day a national newspaper published what I earned on the front page. That was awful."

Dan left the BBC in May

He continued: "I am embarrassed by the amount I earn. My parents had no money growing up. All my clothes were hand-me-downs. At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, it's horrible to have your salary on the front page."

