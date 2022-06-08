Everything I Know About Love viewers saying the same thing about new BBC drama The series is based on Dolly Alderton's memoir

Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir, Everything I Know About Love, has finally been made into a series by the BBC and viewers are saying the same thing about the hotly-anticipated new show.

MORE: Meet the cast of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love

The drama follows four friends living in London as they hurtle towards adulthood while trying to balance love and friendship in their early twenties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new series?

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the new show following its release on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, with one person writing: "Two episodes in and this is massively charming and pretty brilliant," while another added: "#EverythingIKnowAboutLove oh my god, I love this!! Smashed it!"

A third fan commented: "Two episodes into #EverythingIKnowAboutLove and it's getting me in the feels right as expected," while another wrote: "Two episodes into Everything I know about love. @dollyalderton you're a genius. It's wonderful."

MORE: The Perfect Mother: here's the ending explained

MORE: The Midnight Club: everything to know about The Haunting of Bly Manor creator’s new show

Many fans were left feeling nostalgic for their 20s after watching the programme, which is set in 2012. One person tweeted: "My heart literally ACHES with nostalgia like watching a live-action remake of every terrible/hilarious mistake from my roaring 20s. Except now I have a baby on my lap and I can't remember the last time I was hungover. Life comes at ya fast, kids," while another added: "Loving the nostalgia of #EverythingIKnowAboutLove. I miss London in my twenties."

Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin star in the drama

A third viewer commented: "DRUNK on the nostalgia of #EverythingIKnowAboutLove; Camden, boys in bands, oversized vintage jumpers and being really jealous of your best friends' boyfriends."

Fans of the much-loved memoir were also impressed by the new series and took to Twitter to compare the two. One person wrote: "Watched the first two episodes of #EverythingIKnowAboutLove tonight and I'm already in love. I can tell this show will have a special part of my heart the way the book does."

Fans of the book were pleased with the adaptation

A second viewer commented: "Like a lot of basic millennials #EverythingIKnowAboutLove is a favourite book and I'm so happy with how pitch-perfect the first episode of the TV adaptation is."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.