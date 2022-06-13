The Daily Lowdown: Taylor makes rare comment about career 'grief'

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Britney Spears sharing a fresh glimpse of her star-studded wedding reception, and Taylor Swift making a rare comment about "grief" in her early career.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Halsey breaks silence following cancelled gig

Not only that, Lizzo faces some criticism from her fans and Robbie Williams makes a big announcement. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Taylor Swift has opened up about the 'grief' she felt upon losing the masters to her back catalogue. The singer appeared at the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss her short film, All Too Well, when she told the audience about the "very hard time" she went through after losing all of her work. Taylor added that after reclaiming them, she felt incredibly proud and happy with where her life is now. The star is in the process of re-recording her old material and recently release Red: Taylor's Version, which features the All Too Well film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

MORE: Kate Middleton joins royal family for Garter Day service while Prince Andrew attends in private

MORE: What to wear for your next festival: Your festival fashion guide for summer 2022

Lizzo's fans have criticised her new track

Lizzo dropped a brand new track this week but it seems the singer has come under fire from fans due to its lyrics. One line in particular has been subject to criticism from activists on social media for being 'ableist'. Many have branded the lyric offensive and called for the song to be re-released with the word censored, but Lizzo is yet to speak out on the controversy.

Robbie Williams is heading out on tour. The former Take That star has announced he will hitting the road in the UK and Ireland to celebrate 25 years since he began his hugely successful solo career. Robbie, who has scored 13 number one solo albums, will kick off the string of shows in October and coincides with his album, 25, which is out in September.

Britney shared some more snaps from her wedding

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is still on a high from her dream wedding to Sam Asgari last week and the superstar has shared a new glimpse of her star-studded reception. The Baby One More Time hitmaker welcomed stars such as Madonna, Selena Gomez and more to the bash, many of whom could be seen enjoying the party on Britney's Instagram. Britney's video comes soon after her mother, Lynn, who did not attend the ceremony, sent her well-wishes to her daughter on social media.

And the Garter Day service, one of the more significant events in the royal calendar, has taken place at Windsor Castle and saw members of the royal family walk in procession at St George's Chapel. The occasion was particularly special for Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall was installed as a royal lady of the order of the garter. Buckingham Palace also confirmed Prince Andrew also attended the event on Monday, but a family decision meant he appeared privately in his role as a Garter Knight.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.