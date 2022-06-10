The Daily Lowdown: Halsey breaks silence following cancelled gig

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Britney Spears' wedding facing a major setback and Halsey breaking her silence after her gig was cancelled.

Not only that, the Rolling Stones return to Liverpool at 50 years and Anderson Paak has some exciting news. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Britney Spears faced a major setback during her wedding to Sam Asghari when her ex-husband Jason Alexander broke into her home during the nuptials. Jason, who was famously married to the superstar for 55 hours back in 2004, filmed himself on social media approaching Britney's home in LA where she and Sam were due to have their ceremony, as he told the camera he was there to 'crash the wedding'. Jason was then restrained by Ventura County Sheriff's Department who responded to a trespassing call. Britney has not yet spoken out on the ordeal but her assistant thanks fans for their support on Instagram, insisting everyone is safe.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears tied the knot this week

Halsey has spoken out against a venue in Maryland after their recent gig was cancelled due to flooding. The singer, who has just dropped the new track So Good which was previously held back by their label, was due to play at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia when severe storms hit leaving fans disappointed after the open-air venue cancelled the show. Halsey took to Twitter to apologise to hopeful concert-goers, adding they were disappointed with how the venue handled the situation and said the rescheduled performance would instead be held at another location.

London's O2 Arena is turning vegan. The music venue is currently hosting singer Billie Eilish as part of her multi-day climate event, Overheated, and has now announced plans to go vegan in honour of the Grammy winner's residency. In a statement, the arena said it would be removing the majority of animal products and serving vegan refreshments. Billie is set to play six shows at the O2 in conjunction with the event which brings together activists and other musicians to discuss the climate crisis and the work that needs doing. Other stars set to appear alongside Billie include her brother and collaborator Finneas, Sigrid and Ellie Goulding.

Billie Eilish is putting on six shows at London's O2 arena

If you love Silk Sonic then you'll be pleased to hear that singer and drummer Anderson Paak has announced he's putting on a free gig at London's House of Vans later this month. The star will be performing to group of lucky fans to launch his new collection with the footwear brand. Fans will be able to enter a ballot in order to get free tickets to the set, which will take place on 27 June.

Anderson Paak is heading to the UK

And it might sound hard to believe but The Rolling Stones broke their 50-year absence from Liverpool this week by performing in the city for the first time since 1971. The band, who are embarking on their European 'Sixty' tour, took to the stage at Anfield Stadium to perform a number of classic hits and also paid tribute to Liverpool icons, The Beatles. Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards performed a cover of the fab-four's 1963 hit I Wanna Be Your Man, which was penned by Paul McCartney and the late John Lennon.

