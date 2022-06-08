The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber left heartbroken after cancelling tour

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Justin Bieber being 'heartbroken' after his illness forces him to make a devastating decision.

Not only that, but Billie Eilish debuts and new song and BTS star J-Jope lands a major solo gig. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Billie Eilish delighted fans when she debuted a brand new track at her gig in Manchester. The Bad Guys star, who was performing at the AO arena, told the crowd she and her brother Finneas had just recently written the song, titled TV, and that she hadn't performed new music before it's official release since 2017. The singer even makes reference to Johnny Depp and his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in the lyrics, as well as the potential overturn of the Roe V. Wade abortion legislation in America.

Billie Eilish debuted her new song in Manchester

Justin Bieber has said he is 'heartbroken' after being forced to cancel a string of gigs on his current tour. The superstar, who had embarked on his Justice world tour earlier this year, took to Instagram to tell fans that his recent illness is getting worse, forcing him to follow doctors orders and postpone the next few scheduled shows. Justin insisted he was going to rest up and get better but did not give details on when fans can expect him back on stage.

BTS star J-Hope has landed a major solo gig. The K-Pop singer, who is one-seventh of the hugely successful band, has joined the line-up of stars set to headline this year's Lollapolooza festival. J-Hope's addition to the bill is extra special as it makes him the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US festival. The singer will join other big names such as Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Machine Gun Kelly.

BTS star J Hope will headline Lollapalooza

Carly Rae Jepsen has been enjoying a successful comeback recently and now the singer is hitting the road. The Call Me Maybe star revealed the exciting news on Instagram stating that her show, The So Nice Tour, will be embarking on a string of concerts starting later this year. The update comes soon after Carly returned to music with her new track, Western Wind, shortly after taking to the stage at Coachella.

And fans of FKA Twigs will be pleased to hear the singer is dropping the brand new track she recently teased on social media. Sharing on Instagram, the artist revealed that her latest release, named Killer, will drop on the 16th and is for those with a 'tear in their eye'. Twigs new music comes soon after it was reported that the star had split from her long-term boyfriend and lead singer of The 1975, Matty Healy – although neither party have commented on the news.

