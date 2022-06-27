Love Island filming secrets: are they allowed to drink? Is the show staged? Find out all of the secrets of filming here

Love Island 2022 is in full swing on ITV2 and now the islanders have settled into their new Mallorcan home, the drama is finally starting to unfold.

While we're learning more and more about the new contestants with each new episode, how much do you really know about what happens behind the scenes? Read on for all of the behind-the-scenes facts you need to know.

WATCH: Love Island's Jacques talks split from Gemma Owen

Is Love Island scripted?

There has been much speculation about whether or not Love Island is staged, with the show's producers firmly denying that any of the show is scripted.

In a statement to Metro, one of the show's producers said: "As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, Love Island is a combination of reality and produced elements that are reflective of what’s happening in the villa, and is a fair and accurate representation of villa life.

"It is absolutely untrue to suggest that Love Island is fake, staged or scripted. The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves."

The producers have said that the show is not "fake, staged or scripted"

However, former cast members have previously spoken out about their experiences on the show, suggesting that the producers sometimes encourage particular conversations.

When asked if interactions between islanders are natural or prompted by producers, Sophie Piper, who appeared on season six of the show, told Grazia: "A bit of both, but it’s not massively staged. Producers might suggest, 'Why don’t you talk about this and that?'"

Jonny Mitchell, who took part in series three, previously told Sky News that he felt as though he got a bad wrap during his time on the show. "The way they edited the show was completely unfair," he said. "I got portrayed very badly in Love Island."

Star of season five, Amy Hart, however, set the record straight on whether the show is staged in a video on her TikTok account on Monday. She said: "No, it's not scripted at all. Everything happens as it happens and if you put lots of 20-something and 30-something young people in a villa, stuff is going to happen. The drama is all real."

Amy Hart said the drama is real

How is it filmed?

The show is usually shot either one or two days prior to broadcasting on ITV2. The show uses over 70 cameras to capture moments between islanders, with cameras rigged all over the villa, including the kitchen area, bedroom and by the pool.

Hidden microphones are also installed so that the contestants can be heard as they go about their day.

Do the contestants get paid?

Last year, The Sun reported that contestants were paid £250 a week by ITV to compensate for their time on the show. This fee is supposed to cover rent and bills that they would usually have to pay for back at home.

How do contestants get onto the show?

While it's possible to apply for the show, it's thought that the producers also scout and approach contestants.

Contestants are reportedly paid £250 a week

The audition process is a gruelling one, according to The Tab, with hopeful applicants asked to fill out a form which includes their likes and dislikes, taste in romantic partners and bad habits.

They are also required to send in an audition tape before entering a round of telephone interviews. After that, 1,000 people are put through to the final rounds before coming in front of the producers.

Is there an alcohol limit?

According to former islanders, the amount of alcohol that the contestants had access to was very limited. Eyal Booker, who starred in 2017's series, told Closer: "It was very, very limited. Max two glasses of wine a night and that’s max!"

Alcohol is very limited according to former islanders

Amy Hart confirmed this in a recent TikTok video in which she said: "One drink on a normal night and two drinks if it's a long night. A lot of us didn't actually end up drinking in the end because what's the point in having one glass. Some nights, we were like, 'Oh I just want to get drunk, it's been a stressful day,' but then when there were massive rows, I'd always think, 'Now imagine that with a skinful of alcohol.'

"So I didn't actually mind and no hangovers, which is good," she added.

What do the contestants eat?

According to Amy Hart, the islanders made their own breakfast but were provided with lunch and dinner by a catering company that would make the food off-site before bringing it into the villa.

They have lunch off camera

But why do we never see the islanders eat, you ask? Here's what Amy said: "The reason you never see us eat is because there is so much stuff that doesn't make it into the main show anyway, you wouldn't want to see us eating because it's boring."

As for what they are allowed to talk about during their meals, she explained: "You don't have to eat in silence but you can't talk about anything to do with the villa or anything, it's what they call 'chit chat."

Chloe Burrows revealed that the islanders were allowed McDonald's

According to the show's producer, Mike Spencer, the cast are provided with a variety of foods. He said on Reddit: "They have a real mix of foods, everything from lovely fresh salads to roast dinners on a Sunday! Even in the heat they still have a roast dinner."

They were also treated to McDonald's on occasion

Chloe Burrows, a finalist in last year's series, also revealed that the islanders were even treated to foods from McDonald's on a few occasions. Speaking on the Reality Podcast with Will Njobvu on Friday, she admitted that the contestants would order a "disgraceful" amount of food, so much so, that the producers had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of their orders.

