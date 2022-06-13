When is the Love Island final? Laura Whitmore will host the last episode

Love Island is well underway on ITV2 and it looks like things are finally starting to heat up for this year's islanders - especially Gemma Owen, who welcomed her ex-boyfriend into the villa during Sunday night's episode.

Season eight made its hotly-anticipated debut on Monday 6 June, and now that the popular reality show has been on our screens for a week, fans may be wondering when the final is set to air.

WATCH: Gemma Owen talks marriage and kids with Davide

While an official date for the final episode has yet to be announced by ITV, we can make a rough estimate on when that will be.

Host of the show Laura Whitmore confirmed that the show would run for eight weeks in this year's season, which would suggest that the show will come to an end on Monday 1 August.

Last year's series also ran for eight weeks, starting on Monday 28 June 2021 and ending on Monday 23 August.

When will Casa Amor be introduced?

Casa Amor is arguably one of the show's most popular features and sees half of the islanders, typically the boys, leave the main villa and settle into a different home down the road.

The final could take place on 1 August

New islanders are then introduced, with the girls welcoming new boys to the main villa and the boys welcoming new girls into Casa Amor.

The split between the two villas usually lasts for around four days, at the end of which, the islanders will be reunited in the main villa and asked to decide whether to stay in their original pairings or to recouple with a new addition.

The new villa is usually introduced in week four or five of the show. Last year, Casa Amor was announced at the end of week four, with the boys being sent there at the start of week five.

Casa Amor should be introduced in week four or five

This means that viewers can expect to see the islanders split up on either 4 July or 1 July.

