Love Island's Andrew Le Page: see what star looked like before entering the villa The 27-year-old is hoping to reach the final with Tasha

It's safe to say Love Island star Andrew Le Page has had many ups and downs during his time on the show. The 27-year-old star, who hails from Guernsey, has spent most of his journey coupled up wit Tasha Ghouri – and now the pair are hoping to reach the final on Monday!

Prior to entering the villa in Majorca, Andrew could be found enjoying the gorgeous weather in Dubai where he worked as an estate agent.

But before his move to sunnier climates, he worked as a personal trainer in his hometown, and he certainly looked different too!

On his Instagram, the star can be sporting a much longer hairstyle in previous posts. Nowadays, the reality star clearly prefers a shorter look!

Before he joined the ITV2 dating show, Andrew opened up about why he'll be a catch for someone in the villa: "When I'm with someone I'm very loyal, I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them."

Andrew LePage before he entered the Love Island villa

Tasha, his love-interest, is clearly his type on paper. The dancer told ITV before entering the villa: "I'm very loyal to my friends and family, I'll always have their backs. I'm the type of person to put others before me."

Meanwhile, viewers of the addictive dating programme are suggesting that another couple is in for a strong chance of winning the £50k prize instead of Andrew and Tasha.

Andrew is paired with Tasha in the villa

Davide and Ekin-Su got to a rocky start after they coupled up in the first few days of the 2022 series, only for their relationship to hit the rocks when Ekin-Su secretly kissed Jay… after admitting that she thought Davide wasn’t particularly interested in her.

Since then, the pair have been at odds with one another, with many taking to Twitter to joke about Davide’s ongoing determination to wreak havoc on Ekin-Su’s Love Island experience.

However, the pair appear to have formed a pretty strong relationship since their fallouts. And viewers are saying they think they will win the entire show. We'll have to wait and see.

The final of Love Island airs on Monday 1 August on ITV2.

