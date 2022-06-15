TV stars step out for Royal Ascot 2022 - all you need to know Stars from Strictly Come Dancing, This Morning and more attended

Royal Ascot 2022 kicked off this week with many flocking to the prestigious race course in Berkshire for almost a week of high-quality flat racing action.

The famous event runs across five days and sees many famous faces and senior members of the royal family make appearances in their carriages to see the finest horses and jockeys in the game race to become champion. Here's how to watch, who to look out for, and more…

WATCH: Royals make an appearance for Royal Ascot day one

When is Royal Ascot 2022 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot began on Tuesday 14 June and runs until Saturday 18 June, with the famous 'Ladies Day' taking place on Thursday 16th. On Wednesday, the races taking place include the Queen Mary Stakes, Prince of Wales Stakes and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

If you're wanting to watch the coverage on TV, ITV is running racing programmes from 1.30pm each day, showing all of the racing as they happen as well as including interviews with notable attendees.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attend day two of Royal Ascot

Which members of the royal family are attending Royal Ascot 2022?

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would not be attending. A specific reason was not provided however the monarch has been experiencing some mobility issues of late, which prevented her from attending a couple of scheduled events as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby pictured with Oti Mabuse, Dermot O'Leary and more

Other royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended on Tuesday and have also made an appearance in their carriages for Wednesday's event. Princess Beatrice was also seen on Wednesday in a carriage alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Which celebrities are attending Royal Ascot 2022?

Royal Ascot is always a star-studded event and not only have the royals appeared, but other well-known faces in the public eye also enjoy a day at Ascot. Call the Midwife star Helen George looked radiant, as did This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who wowed in a gorgeous pink dress with a matching hat.

Former Strictly champion Oti Mabuse wowed in a green silk dress

Good Morning Britain broadcaster Richard Madeley also looked dapper while his wife Judy looked elegant in a floral number. Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse wowed in a green dress with a hot pink hat - doesn't she look amazing?

