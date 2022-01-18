Phillip Schofield puts Oti Mabuse on the spot as she makes fresh comment about Strictly future

Phillip Schofield put Oti Mabuse on the spot during her appearance on This Morning on Tuesday by asking her about whether or not she'll be returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

The new Dancing on Ice judge was chatting to the presenters about her upcoming projects when she revealed that she "doesn't know" whether she'll be going back to the BBC show.

After Phillip suggested that she wouldn't have enough time to fit the dancing show into her busy schedule, she replied: "I will fit everything in. I have a great agent who plans everything really well."

However, when he asked her to confirm whether she would go back to Strictly, Oti responded: "I don't know yet. There will be an announcement made officially by Strictly, but not just about me, by the way, because it seems like that. It's about all the pros and there is a process and a protocol to follow."

Oti previously spoke about her future on the long-running BBC show during a press event last week. She said: "There will be an announcement that will be made later. But for me as a person in entertainment I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career, especially in this country as I came all the way from Africa, so I have to make something of myself. So I'm really trying to learn and do as much as I can for as long as I can, while I can."

Oti recently joined the judging panel on Dancing on Ice

While appearing on This Morning, Oti also spoke about her first night on the Dancing on Ice judging panel on Sunday. Speaking about being in the judging seat rather than on the dance floor, she said: "I think it's the emotion of things happening and feeling like I'm still on the dance floor. When the VT's are playing just before the couples go on, my heart pumped and I looked at Ashley like, "I feel like I'm actually performing now.'" It's that part but it's a whole lot less pressure. I just get there on a Sunday and I enjoy other people working hard and trying to do their best."

