Jennifer Lopez admits she thought Oscars nomination for Hustlers 'would happen' Jennifer opened up in her new documentary

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she thought she would receive an Oscars nomination for her work in Hustlers.

The superstar, who released her Netflix documentary Halftime this week, revealed during the movie that the night before the 2019 nominations were released she told herself: "It's gonna happen, we're gonna be good."

WATCH: Jennifer stars in Hustlers

That night she said that she had a dream that "it happened" but when she woke in the morning she had texts to confirm that the film hadn't received a single nod.

"The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated. I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be. And then it didn't happen," she said in a voiceover.

"I had to ask myself, 'What does that mean?' I do this not for an award or do my hits up there and seem like I'm the best performer in the world," said Jennifer.

"No, I do this to tell stories and to effect change and to connect with people and make them feel things because I wanna feel something. That's why I do it. Because I actually wanna make the world a better place in my own little way."

Jennifer starred in Hustlers

The triple-threat then added: "At the end of the day, when somebody meets you they don't go, 'Oh my God, you have 12 Grammys!' They don't say that. They go, 'Oh my God, that song you wrote made me feel and got me through. When I saw you onstage, I realized I could be there too.'"

The film was directed by Lorene Scafaria, and also starred Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart. It followed the women of a strip club as they used the 2008 financial crash to take back control of their own lives.

Jennifer was nominated for a Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Independent Spirit Awards that year.

