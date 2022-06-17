Will there be a second series of The Midwich Cuckoos? Here's what we know Here's what we know about the future of the drama

Chances are, you've already binged-watched all of addictive new Sky sci-fi drama The Midwich Cuckoos - and who could blame you? The modern-day reimagining of John Wyndham's sci-fi classic novel is gripping stuff and has a stellar cast to boot.

It takes place in an English town in which all women of child-bearing age inexplicably falle pregnant and give birth to children with supernatural gifts after a blackout. But will it be back for another instalment? Find out here…

While there is no official news on whether a second series of The Midwich Cuckoos has been commissioned yet, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that several of the show's cast members do too.

"I'd certainly like to see more of the Cuckoos and their adventures. There is lots you could do. You could do lots of fun with them," lead star Keeley Hawes revealed when asked about the possibility of another instalment.

She joked to HELLO! and other press that a follow-up could see the Midwich Cuckoos take over other cities in the UK.

"Cuckoos have a sort of strange feature of popping up in the strangest places, don't they? Midwich, for example. They could be coming to a town near you, soon. I just made that up as I went along, I don't know anything about anything!"

Synnøve Karlsen, who stars as Keeley's character's daughter in the series, has also said that she would also be up for returning, telling reporters: "There's plenty of scope for the story continuing. Yeah, we'll have to see what happens. We can't give away spoilers."

However, viewers perhaps shouldn't get their hopes up too much as series creator David Farr has revealed that he "never intended" to write a second season of the drama.

Discussing the series one finale, he told RadioTimes.com: "It completely finishes, and that's really important to all of us. We wanted to do a complete story. That's its thing," he said.

He continued: "Because it's a conceptual idea, if Sky get very enthusiastic, then there is the possibility of it expanding and becoming something slightly different, I would say. But it's not a kind of classic repeatable. It's definitely not that. It was never intended to be."

