The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco shares devastating update on future beyond season two

After two seasons, it seems that The Flight Attendant has been grounded - potentially for good.

Star of the series Kaley Cuoco has revealed that the likelihood of bringing the smash-hit HBO Max comedy-drama - which aired its season two finale in the US this week - is looking very slim in her opinion. Speaking to People, the 36-year-old actress candidly confessed: "We did two - we should probably be done."

WATCH: Did you enjoy The Flight Attendant season two?

She continued: "We've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, 'Well, what could we do next?' So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."

However, she said that she and the Emmy-nominated series' other producers could be convinced otherwise. "I think I've been outnumbered with that thought," she said. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Kaley has said she thinks the show won't be returning for a third season

The actress added that if the show was to get a third season, she envisions that it wouldn't be for a while. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

She continued: "I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow. But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

Are you a fan of The Flight Attendant? The Emmy-nominated series follows reckless flight attendant Cassie Bowden, whose life is changed forever after she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok next to a dead body.

While season one saw her go on the run from authorities while battling her alcohol problem, season two finds her living her best sober life in Los Angeles and moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

