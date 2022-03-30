Game of Thrones prequel series House of The Dragon finally gets release date We can't wait!

The release date for upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon has finally been announced - and fans will be thrilled to hear that they don't have much longer to wait!

The ten-part series, based on fantasy author George R.R. Martin's best-selling book Fire and Blood, will premiere on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic for UK viewers on Monday 22 August 2022.

WATCH: See the first trailer for Game of Thrones spinoff series House of Dragon

Set 200 years before the events of the main series which ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017, the series tells the origin story of House Targaryen a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

The series boasts an incredible star-studded cast. Among those set to star are The Outsider star Paddy Considine, who will portray the current ruler of the Targaryen empire, King Viserys and Truth Seekers actress Emma D'Arcy, who will play his dragon-riding first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra.

The Doctor himself, Matt Smith, will play Rhaenyra's uncle Prince Daemon while It's a Sin's Steve Toussaint while be taking on the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon, or as he's also known, the Sea Snake, the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros.

Hand of the King, Otto Hightower will be played by Notting Hill's Rhys Ifans, and his daughter Alicent by Sound of Metal star Olivia Cooke.

Additional cast include Eve Best, Milly Alcock, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish and Bill Paterson, among others.

Since it is set in the past before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, it seems unlikely that we'll be seeing any of our favourite GoT stars making an appearance but perhaps we can expect a cameo from the One-Eyed Raven...

